Stylist to the stars Law Roach extended his enviable winning streak as the host of Grand Marnier’s exclusive Galerie event in Chelsea, NYC.

Known for his dazzling collaborations with Zendaya (and several other celebs), the renown image architect invited guests into the world of the iconic French cognac House with an immersive journey and intimate gallery experience.

The highlight was the introduction of Cocktail Couture – a “made to measure” approach to cocktail design driven by creatives who inspire.

Law worked with Grand Marnier to design his own drink called The Provocateur–a Grand Twist on the margarita that reflects his personal style, from the unique ginger turmeric syrup to the stylized presentation.

The cocktail was served exclusive in a private lounge entirely tailored to Law’s décor taste and his favorite Grand Twist: potato chips with caviar.

As part of the exquisite event, Grand Marnier made a donation to the Black Artists + Designers Guild to support creatives and artists in this space, a cause close to both Law and Grand Marnier’s hearts.

To make Law’s The Provocateur cocktail for your fancy holiday gathering, follow the recipe below:

0.5 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

1.5 oz Espolon Blanco tequila

0.75 oz lime juice

0.5 oz Ginger & Tumeric Syrup

Ginger & Tumeric syrup: peel the Ginger and Tumeric, juice it (with a juice extractor), then, in an electric blender, blend 125g of Tumeric juice, 125g of ginger juice with 500g of white sugar.

Shake all the ingredients with Ice. Strain the mix into a glass carafe, served on the side of the martini glass with a frozen orchid flower.

Frozen orchid flower: freeze a frozen orchid flower upside down, inside an Ice ball mold 2” diameter.