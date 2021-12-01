Bossip Video

The wife of Clarence Avant—the iconic music executive who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was profiled in the Netflix documentary Black Godfather—was sadly shot and killed Tuesday night during a home invasion and robbery.

According to TMZ, Jacqueline Avant, 81, who had been married to Clarence for 54 years, died at the hospital after assailants broke into the couple’s Trousdale Estates home in Beverly Hills, California. Police received the call about the home invasion at around 2:30 a.m., but by the time they arrived at the scene, Jacqueline had already been rushed to the hospital.

Clarence was home at the time of the shooting but whether he was injured or not has not been reported. It’s also unclear if police have any suspects in custody.

As TMZ reported, Jacqueline served as the President of the Neighbors of Watts—a support group that focused on child care—and she was also on the Board of Directors of UCLA’s International Student Center. She is survived by Clarence and the couple’s two children, Alexander Du Bois Avant and Nicole Avant, a former United States Ambassador to the Bahamas and the wife of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

This is a sad story of senseless violence. No one should live for 81 years only to be killed in what appears to be a random act of violence.

Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and loved ones.