“And Just Like That…” Trailer Has Arrived And A New Chapter Of Sex And The City Is Just A Week Away!

We’re just a week away from premiere day!!!

This week HBO Max unveiled the official trailer for “AND JUST LIKE THAT…” the ten-episode Max Original series from executive producer Michael Patrick King which follows beloved “Sex and the City,” characters “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) friendship into its next chapter — their 50s!!! The series also includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Check out the trailer below:

AND JUST LIKE THAT… will debut with two episodes on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9 on HBO Max. The following eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays.

What did you think of the trailer? We were really excited to see the diversity of the cast this time around. Recurring characters played by Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman all got some good camera time and we’re looking forward to see how exactly they’ll factor into the storyline this time around.

It’s interesting because a lot has been made of how Kim Cattrall is not returning to the series but Michael Patrick King was recently quoted as saying that doesn’t mean Samantha won’t be on the show. We’re so curious what that means!