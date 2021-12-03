Bossip Video

Antonio Brown receives a three game suspension for allegedly using a fake vaccine card to pass the NFL COVID safety protocols.

Antonio Brown has been one of Tom Brady’s most useful weapons in his latest chapter in Tampa Bay as Tom has also been able to keep AB focused and out of trouble. Tampa has been rocking and rolling without any drama or any off-field issues…until now.

Antonio Brown has been suspended for a total of three games for allegedly using a fake vaccine card. The wildest part of the story is his ex-private chef, Steven Ruiz, is the one who ratted him out. The chef released text messages of AB’s girlfriend asking him how to obtain a fake vaccination card. When this was leaked, the Buccaneers stood beside AB who, at the time, denied the allegations.

Ruiz apparently only came forward because AB owed him and his company $10,000 for their private cooking services and he did not want to sue him because he couldn’t afford to. After investigating the situation, the NFL determined the allegations were true and now AB is out for three games. AB will not appeal the decision.