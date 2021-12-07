Bossip Video

Heading into 2022, we are still in the middle of a pandemic that caused massive layoffs and unemployment at the start of 2020. Almost two years later and many still haven’t recovered from the financial hit and to make matters worse unemployment benefits have long been eliminated leaving many without any income. Forget stressing over how to get up money for Christmas presents, just paying the bills is a miracle and reality for the majority of Americans. Allegedly if you have over $4,200 in your bank account that makes you richer than 50% of Americans, thanks to the pandemic.

For Better.com employees, the holiday season just took a massive turn for the worse. Last week, Better.com CEO Vishal Garg asked over 900 employees to hop on an early morning Zoom call without letting them know the reasoning for the call.

Play

Once the meeting began, he went on to announce the company would be having to lay off employees, and if you were on the unlucky call you were included in the layoffs. During the call, the CEO claimed to “hate” doing the layoffs, but his emotionless body language said otherwise. The kicker to the layoffs is this only comes weeks before Christmas.

Garg cited market efficiency, performance, and productivity as the reason behind the layoffs, however, the website Fortune later reported Garg accused those same employees of “stealing” from their colleagues and customers by being unproductive and only working two hours a day. The messages Fortune uncovered show a very different reason than the one he claimed in the Zoom call.

You can watch the lazy laying off below.