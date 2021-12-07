Bossip Video

It’s back!

Art, Beats + Lyrics (presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and curated by Cult Creative) is back for its 17th year as the color-splashed epicenter of cool where creatives, tastemakers, and culture-curators link up for a night of free fun, fly ‘fits and fellowship.

Launched by Cult Creative in 2004 as a local art show in Atlanta, the buzzy event returns with post-pandemic pop-up exhibits and new cities added to its exciting lineup.

“Art, Beats + Lyrics merges together two things that have the unique ability to connect people of all cultures, ages, and ethnicities — music and art, ” says Fabricia da Silva, Multicultural Marketing Manager, Brown-Forman. “And, after such an unpredictable year, we all deserve a celebration that highlights strength, inspiration, and that moves the culture forward. This is the very essence of Art, Beats + Lyrics, and we are thrilled to bring that celebration back this year.”

Art, Beats + Lyrics has been historically embedded in the community by providing a national platform for upcoming and seasoned veterans from both the visual art and Hip-Hop sphere.

This year’s tour will exclusively toast to the program’s years of authentic artistry by visiting 8 cities across the country, including 5 first-time locations.

2021 tour stops include Miami, Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles, Cleveland, New York City, Philadelphia, and Detroit.

Attendees will be able to interact, celebrate, and enjoy art from over 50 visual artists from across the country while vibing to special guest performances and enjoying signature Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey cocktails.

“The 2021 exhibit won’t disappoint,” said Art, Beats + Lyrics curator Dwayne “Dubelyoo” Wright. “You can expect new, innovative installations with artists leveraging their creative talents to showcase not only the intersection between hip-hop music and visual art, but also using their craft to highlight activism, promote social justice and to capture history.”

For more info on AB+L, click here.