Most people know murder when they see one. Well, everyone except police…

It gets real tiring having to convince society-at-large that Black people deserve justice under the laws that this raggedy-a** country has established. Seems like on a daily basis we see real-world examples of white folks getting away with all sorts of heinous crimes against us and even video evidence won’t provide a path to legal accountability.

Take this story for example. NBCNews recently reported on the murder of 28-year-old Justin King of Bourbon, Missouri which is about an hour outside of St. Louis. King was gunned down by his white “friend” in a trailer park after police say he attempted to break into the man’s home. We would call the shooter by his name, but the police have chosen to protect him by not making his identity public.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department said King was shot “after forcing entry into a neighboring residence where an altercation took place.” The homeowner “feared for his life” and shot King, the department said in a news release.

Let the cops tell it, the video evidence of the incident “preliminarily corroborate the homeowner’s account of the events.” However, the residents of the trailer park have a very different story. They say, the white shooter has a long history of violence, previously expressed his desire to kill someone, and regularly used the n-word to refer to Black people. Despite all that, police questioned the man while in custody then later released him back into the streets.

Moreover, several witnesses say that King was shot and killed OUTSIDE of the white shooter’s home, not inside as the “breaking and entering” narrative would suggest.

“The only person that says it’s a home invasion is the guy that shot my son,” King’s father, John King, told NBC News. “And all the neighbors are saying, ‘No, you shot him in cold blood outside.'”

Even the manager of the trailer park property, Lesa Stiller, told reporters and police that the story being told is not accurate.

“And right at that last pop, I saw Justin slowly stagger backwards real slow with his hands up in the air,” near the outdoor front steps of the shooter’s trailer, Stiller recalled. She noted that she didn’t see King enter the trailer itself and that King and the shooter lived across from each other. “I heard him say, ‘I thought we were friends.’ And [the neighbor] said, ‘We were!’ and he just slowly walked back,” she said.

Not only has the shooter been arrested previously for assault with a deadly weapon while intoxicated, he also loved to tell people just how violent he was.

“The last time I talked to [the neighbor] was at a party on Halloween when he showed everybody his little pistol,” McCoy said. “He said, ‘I don’t fight no more; I shoot motherf——.'”

ALL this evidence, yet, no charges…