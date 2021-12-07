Bossip Video

Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, the poster child for white privilege setting killers free, has been making the right-wing rounds ever since he was acquitted of murdering two people and injuring a third with an assault rifle he had no business carrying. He’s made recent appearances on white nationalist spank bank network Fox News and, of course, he met with commander-in-lying-losing-and-lying-about-losing Donald Trump—despite his claim that he’s not a MAGA minion.

On Monday, Rittenhouse made an appearance on the You Are Here show, which airs on BlazeTV, which is basically Fox News’ bastard child it only claims during tax season. During the interview, the 18-year-old admitted that “hindsight being 20/20, probably not the best idea to go down” to Kenosha to play Great Value Die Hard in the first place, but all the fake remorse in the world didn’t stop him from taking a shot at NBA superstar LeBron James for laughing at the non-existent white tears he fake cried while taking the stand in his own defense.

“I liked LeBron,” Rittenhouse said on the show Monday. “And, then I’m like, ‘You know what, f*** you, LeBron.’ I was a Lakers fan too before he said that. I was really pissed off that he said that.”

Play

A lot of people got big mad at LeBron for tweeting the same thing negroes around America were saying and posting on social media after seeing the display of dry-blubbering and mayo-choking Rittenhouse did on the stand. Were we all supposed to just pretend Rittenhouse’s face wasn’t dryer than Ben Shapiro’s WAPless wife while he told his clearly-coached side of the story?

Let’s just look at the sheer caucasity on display here. The privilege of Rittenhouse’s whiteness allows him to casually apply the “hindsight is 2020” rationale to being the only person to kill and injure people during civil unrest over the shooting of Jacob Blake, but he’s still out here whining about being mocked for the fake tears that helped set him free.

Boy, f**k YOU, not LeBron.