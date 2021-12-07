Bossip Video

One very dedicated Lil Uzi Vert fan is hoping to see the musician at his college graduation.

A fan by the name of Raheel Ahmad (@bigassheel on Instagram) is set to graduate from Temple University in Uzi’s hometown of Philadelphia next January. Back in 2019, he had an unexpected encounter with the rapper, during which he received some added incentive and encouragement that helped him push through and graduate.

“The time has finally come,” Raheel said in a clip recently shared to TikTok and Instagram. “I’ve made it through the four years of Temple, graduating with a 3.5 GPA. I’m sure you all remember this video of me asking Lil Uzi Vert at the mall if he could help pay for my college tuition. … I come from a big family and was raised by a single, widowed mother. Finances were always a struggle. After my dad passed away, we had to live paycheck to paycheck.”

The viral encounter was filmed in 2019, when Raheel ask Uzi about paying his tuition, to which he replied with a list of terms he would need to see being met in order to do so.

“90 grand? I could pay for that,” Uzi said in the clip. “But this is the thing, though. If I pay for your college tuition, are you gonna finish college or are you gonna bulls***?”

At the time, Uzi added that he would need to see transcripts and related papers in order to make sure he wasn't getting finessed. "If you don't show me, you won't get 90 grand. … You gotta show me proof," he said. While reflecting on that special day in his latest video, Raheel explained just how important Uzi's words were and how they ultimately inspired him to graduate. "You may not know this, Uzi, but the day that we met at King of Prussia mall on August 22nd, 2019, I was not in a good place mentally," he explained. "But our one-minute interaction changed my life for the better. You have given me a sense of hope and optimism."