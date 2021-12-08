Bossip Video

Roddy Ricch may be antisocial, but that didn’t stop him from making one of the most successful songs of 2020.

The Los Angeles native just earned his first Diamond certification from the RIAA for his hit “The Box,” which has officially moved 10 million units in the U.S. since its release two years ago. The song, which appeared on his 2019 debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In honor of the unbelievable achievement, the rapper celebrated with a dinner last night, during which he was presented with a plaque. This certification coincides with the second anniversary of Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, which topped the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum.

In addition to “The Box,” Ricch has a lot of other successful songs off the project: “High Fashion” is 4x Platinum and “Start With Me” is 2x Platinum, while “Boom Boom Room,” “Big Stepper,” “Bacc Seat,” and “Peta” are all Platinum. Now, Roddy is gearing up for a new era with his highly-anticipated sophomore album Live Life Fast, which arrives Dec. 17. Now, Roddy is gearing up for a new era with his highly-anticipated sophomore album Live Life Fast, which arrives Dec. 17.

With his latest accomplishment, Roddy Ricch is in good company. Just last week, Cardi B became the first-ever female rapper ever with two Diamond certified tracks. Yesterday, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” earned its Diamond Certification, as well.