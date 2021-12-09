Bossip Video

Nick Cannon is having an extremely rough week after losing his 5-month to a brain tumor, but grieving to him doesn’t mean taking time off from work, at least not yet. The daytime talk show host opened up about his decision to go back to work after announcing the death of his youngest son, Zen, something he acknowledged that most people can’t fathom. Nick previously revealed spending his last weekend with Zen, before he tragically passed away due to his health taking a turn over the weekend.

Nick spoke on the touchy subject during the opening monologue on Wednesday’s episode of The Nick Cannon Show, thanking fans for their support as he explained his work presence, candidly.

“A lot of people keep asking me like, ‘Man why are you even at work?’ Especially my family members, ‘Boy you need to go sit down somewhere, you got too many jobs already. Allow yourself to just be yourself. Related Stories Heyyyyy Niiick! Nick Cannon Seemingly Showcasing His Lengthy Father-Of-Seven Schlong Is Moistening Twitter Drawls

IDK About THAT: Mariah Carey Gently Corrected Interviewer Who Called Nick Cannon’s Other Children Her ‘Step Kids’ And I appreciate that, all of that advice and I know it comes from a place of care. But to me, this isn’t work, this is love.”

Nick explained that he didn’t feel perfect, but feeling genuine support from the people surrounding him at work gave him some comfort.

“Yesterday, it was a little easier than today because yesterday I was so laser-focused and even numb,” he added. “I just knew I just had to get it done. Today, I’m a little torn. I’m a little confused. Because it’s a hurting thing. I’m grieving. I feel guilty on so many levels.”

You can see Nick’s monologue explaining his decision to show up for work in this clip below.