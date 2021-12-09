Bossip Video

Slim 400, a star in the West Coast music scene and close associate of YG, has died of a fatal gunshot wound in California. He was 33 years old.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that the Compton-raised rapper was gunned down on Wednesday night in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles. As of now, no details about what started the fatal encounter, or how many suspects were involved, have been released.

The No Jumper podcast’s Twitter page was the first to report Slim 400’s passing, with disturbing fan-shot videos of the taped-off crime scene starting to make the rounds on YouTube. That’s when listeners of the rapper began to pay their respects online, hailing Slim 400 as a trailblazer in his community.