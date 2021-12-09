Bossip Video

ALLBLK’s sexily scandalous legal drama LACE has wrapped up its first season and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

LACE On ALLBLK

Source: ALLBLK / LACE

As previously reported LACE follows an influential lawyer, her elite clientele, and the sexy scandals that play out in the courtroom—and the bedroom. LACE follows the story of Lacey McCullough (Maryam Basir), a successful and highly connected lawyer, whose influence sometimes leads her down a very dark path.

LACE On ALLBLK

Source: ALLBLK / LACE

The prolific Los Angeles attorney often finds herself blurring the lines between right and wrong to protect her rich and powerful clients. With the help of her trusted associates, Othello Charles (Skyh Black) and Britney Deveaux (Tanyell Waivers) – and the ever-efficient twins, Aaron (Antoine Harris) and Nora Tuft (Taylor Bynoe) – McCullough faces one of her most mysterious and perilous cases to date.

LACE On ALLBLK

Source: ALLBLK / LACE

On the season finale streaming now on ALLBLK, we see Lacey meeting with her incarcerated client; her mother.

LACE---ALLBLK

Source: ALLBLK / LACE

Her mom’s lost her final appeal to be released and it sounds like the matriarch is losing hope.

“Hey, I’m fine, you did what you could,” says Lace’s mom. “Don’t beat yourself up, it’ll take a lot more than losing an appeal to get me down.”

LACE on ALLBLK

Source: ALLBLK / LACE

Lace, however, won’t hear it.

“Mama, listen to me,” says Lace. “You will not serve the remainder of this sentence, I’m getting you out of here. Whatever it takes—you just be strong.”

LACE---ALLBLK

Source: ALLBLK / LACE

 

The season finale of LACE is streaming now on ALLBLK. Click HERE to watch.

 

Categories: Bossip Exclusive, Bossip Exclusives, For Discussion
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.