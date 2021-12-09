Bossip Video

ALLBLK’s sexily scandalous legal drama LACE has wrapped up its first season and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

As previously reported LACE follows an influential lawyer, her elite clientele, and the sexy scandals that play out in the courtroom—and the bedroom. LACE follows the story of Lacey McCullough (Maryam Basir), a successful and highly connected lawyer, whose influence sometimes leads her down a very dark path.

The prolific Los Angeles attorney often finds herself blurring the lines between right and wrong to protect her rich and powerful clients. With the help of her trusted associates, Othello Charles (Skyh Black) and Britney Deveaux (Tanyell Waivers) – and the ever-efficient twins, Aaron (Antoine Harris) and Nora Tuft (Taylor Bynoe) – McCullough faces one of her most mysterious and perilous cases to date.

On the season finale streaming now on ALLBLK, we see Lacey meeting with her incarcerated client; her mother.

Her mom’s lost her final appeal to be released and it sounds like the matriarch is losing hope.

“Hey, I’m fine, you did what you could,” says Lace’s mom. “Don’t beat yourself up, it’ll take a lot more than losing an appeal to get me down.”

Lace, however, won’t hear it.

“Mama, listen to me,” says Lace. “You will not serve the remainder of this sentence, I’m getting you out of here. Whatever it takes—you just be strong.”





The season finale of LACE is streaming now on ALLBLK. Click HERE to watch.