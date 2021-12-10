Bossip Video

This is so sad.

On Thursday, the sports world was rocked and saddened by the news that former NFL star and Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had died at age 33.

ESPN reported that Thomas, who played primarily for the Denver Broncos, was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia, home and, according to Roswell police, “preliminary reports indicated Thomas’ death might have resulted from a medical issue.”

In fact, Thomas’ cousin, LaTonya Bonseigneur, told the Associated Press that Thomas “had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering.”

“He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower,” she continued. “We’re not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday (Wednesday).”

According to AOL.com, Thomas’ medical issues began after he suffered a car crash in 2019. His death comes nearly six months after he announced his retirement in June via video message posted to the Broncos’ Twitter account, but he hadn’t played in the NFL since 2019 when he played 11 games for the New York Jets, according to AP.

NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, who played with Thomas on the Broncos, celebrated and mourned his teammate in a tribute he posted to Twitter Friday.

Sports journalists Nicki Jhabvala and Adam Shefter also joined others in expressing their sadness over Thomas’ death while celebrating his career as well as his life on and off the field.

“We were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history,” the Broncos, which Thomas helped secure a Super Bowl victory in 2015, said in a statement reported by AP. “Demaryius’ humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him.”

Rest well, Demaryius Thomas. You will be sorely missed.