God’s Honest Truth: Chlöe Talks Deleted Lollipop Vid, Ditching Twitter & Finding Herself ‘Under A Microscope’

Since making her debut this year, Chlöe has blossomed into a solo star and sex symbol.

While the singer makes no apologies for the bootylicious visuals that accompany her “Have Mercy” harmonies, People reports that she’s putting the “grown” in “grown and sexy” these days. In an appearance this week on Tha God’s Honest Truth with ‘Charlamagne’ Tha God, Chlöe discussed dealing with controversy in the public eye and prioritizing her mental health.

“I am learning that I have to be full before I can give myself to others,” she told Charlamagne. “My mental health is very important. And when you constantly feel like you have to please people and put others before you, you will start to feel very insecure.”

“You say you have insecurities, but people can’t tell from the way you move,” Charlemagne said before asking whether she’s affected by the backlash, like responses to her viral lollipop video that she later deleted from her social media.

“Honestly, in the beginning it didn’t affect me. I’m human, of course, it affects me sometimes, but the reason why I deleted it wasn’t ’cause of what people were saying. It’s just, I didn’t want people to just go to my page and see that,” Chlöe explained. “You know, social media is whatever. I’m 23, I’m a grown woman and I think it’s so cool how we can find ourselves. And I’m finding myself right now and figuring out what serves me best. I’m just doing it under a microscope while all of you all get to do it without everyone watching.” Check out the interview clip below.

The singer went on to say that her self-care journey also includes a time-out from Twitter, which she describes as “literally comments just all in your face the whole time.”

“I have my burner Twitter that I still go on to watch funny videos,” Chlöe continued. “I have my TikTok. I’ll go on my video ones and I love Instagram. But Twitter, I was like, ‘Let me just take a break from Twitter.’

Without distractions like Twitter and trying to please the public, Chlöe plans to focus on developing herself as an artist. Even though Beyoncé’s blessing goes a long way, the 23-year-old isn’t taking any of her solo success for granted.