Nick Cannon’s latest tattoo is jam-packed with meaningful memories.

During an episode of his talk show on Friday, December 10, the host revealed that he got a tattoo of his late son Zen, who died of brain cancer last week at just 5 months old.

“I’ve seen so much love ‘yall, more love than I’ve probably ever experienced,” Cannon said as he thanked the audience before starting his “Pic of the Day” segment, holding up an image of his new tattoo.

“That’s actually my rib right there. Last night I got the opportunity to go get a tattoo of my son Zen as an angel on my rib,” he explained. “I’m still all bandaged up and it hurts right here right now.”

As Nick described, the tattoo wasn’t just a rough process emotionally, but physically. While describing the appointment to the audience, Cannon revealed that he arrived around 7:30 on Thursday night to get the ink and didn’t leave until “around 1 in the morning.”

“It was a lot of pain, but it was so well worth it,” he continued. “I enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here on my rib, right here on my side as my angel.”

The talk show host went on to share a video of himself going to a tattoo studio to get the design, which depicts Zen with a halo and a set of angel wings.

This loving tribute comes less than a week after Cannon tearfully announced the tragic news of his son’s death on his talk show on Tuesday. Shortly after, Zen’s mom, Alyssa Scott, shared her own tribute on Instagram, posting a video montage of the little one’s short time on earth and adding a heartfelt caption.