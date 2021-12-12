Madonna and 50 Cent are still going at it.
On Friday, the 63-year-old took to Instagram to post a video with doe-eyed filter over her face, slamming Fifty for his “fake apology,” calling it “bulls**t” and “not valid.”
“Delayed Clap back for 50 cent And his fake apology,” Madonna captioned the post. “Ive been busy, better late then never!!! Had. some things I needed to say.”
This video from the pop star comes as she’s been engaged in a social media feud with the rapper ever since 50 Cent mocked her recent lingerie photoshoot on Instagram, calling it “the funniest s**t LOL.”
In her initial response, Madonna called him out on her Instagram Story by posting a photo of the two together,” saying he was “pretending to be my friend.” That caused 50 to issue an apology to her on Twitter, though he wasn’t sure how an old photo of them at a professional event was supposed to imply friendship.
“I must have hurt Madonna’s feelings,” he wrote. “She went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03. Ok Im sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway. I said that I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before I hope you accept my apology.”
In her “clapback” video, Madonna said that the rapper didn’t seem to understand what he was apologizing for, saying, “What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks.”
“You’re reposting somebody else’s low level of consciousness posting that are meant to shame and humiliate other people. That’s f**ked up,” she said. “You’re trying to put a limit on when women should be able to feel good about themselves.”
The singer also said that he didn’t “hurt her feelings” because he wasn’t “coming from an enlightened place” with his comments.
As for 50’s response, he mostly ignored Madge’s latest plea, instead focusing on the fact that Bow Wow liked the Shaderoom’s IG post about her video.
“I see BOW WOW mad i told everybody he took that money home from that strip club,” he captioned his screenshot. “🤷🏽♂️SMH 🤨Fool that money was for the dancers!”
Bow responded in the comments, writing, “I liked it cuz u dissed her fool 😂 if u swipe over its your post. 😂😂”
After that, he posted to Twitter, sharing photos of other women in similar positions as Madonna was in her lingerie shoot, once again making fun of her.
“well what a positive influence you are,” he wrote. “LOL #likeavirgin63 challenge. I’m sorry, SORRY DIDN’T WORK !”
If Madonna was hoping for a more genuine apology from 50…she must be new here.
