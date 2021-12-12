Bossip Video

Madonna and 50 Cent are still going at it.

On Friday, the 63-year-old took to Instagram to post a video with doe-eyed filter over her face, slamming Fifty for his “fake apology,” calling it “bulls**t” and “not valid.”

“Delayed Clap back for 50 cent And his fake apology,” Madonna captioned the post. “Ive been busy, better late then never!!! Had. some things I needed to say.”

This video from the pop star comes as she’s been engaged in a social media feud with the rapper ever since 50 Cent mocked her recent lingerie photoshoot on Instagram, calling it “the funniest s**t LOL.”

In her initial response, Madonna called him out on her Instagram Story by posting a photo of the two together,” saying he was “pretending to be my friend.” That caused 50 to issue an apology to her on Twitter, though he wasn’t sure how an old photo of them at a professional event was supposed to imply friendship.

“I must have hurt Madonna’s feelings,” he wrote. “She went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03. Ok Im sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway. I said that I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before I hope you accept my apology.”