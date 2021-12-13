Bossip Video

Sherrie has the moves

We’re only a week away from “Sing 2” dancing its way into our hearts as the latest hip-moving toe-tapper in Illumination’s animated cinemaverse starring twinkle-toed animals guided by Award-winning choreographer Sherrie Silver.

The Rwandan choreo queen takes the highly anticipated sequel to another level with her dazzling dance moves detailed in the exclusive “Sing 2” featurette below:

Known for choreographing Childish Gambino’s critically-acclaimed “This Is America” video (and several others), Silver continues to promote African cultures through the art of dance as the most sought after boomkack specialist in the diaspora.

“I don’t just do this for fun. I really do it because I want to give back,” she said in an interview with Interview Mag. “I travel and teach African dance from all over the continent. I take the money I generate from teaching back to Rwanda, Uganda, and Nigeria to redevelop schools and help get homeless kids off the street. For me, it’s not just about dancing. It’s the actual outcome that matters most.”

“Sing 2” arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet …all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world.

There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star—played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut—to join them.

The buzzy animated film stars Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, Bono, with additional new characters played by music superstar Pharrell Williams, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright and comedians Eric Andre, Nick Kroll, and Chelsea Peretti.

“Sing 2” dances into theaters December 22nd, 2021.