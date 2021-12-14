Bossip Video

Tyler, The Creator really knows how to bring the stars out.

Over the weekend, the musician launched a pop-up for the debut collection to his Golf Le Fleur line in his native Los Angeles, where he welcomed some special guests who came out to support his latest endeavor.

Longtime friends and collaborators of Tyler–who just so happen to be hip-hop legends–Jay-Z, Kanye West, André 3000 and Lupe Fiasco all showed love throughout the weekend. Tyler posted some photos alongside the artists holding his signature Mayan flute, thanking everyone who pulled up to Malibu pop-up.

Another guest in attendance was The Creator’s good friend Tracee Ellis Ross, who showed up to the event dressed up as…who else but Tyler, The Creator?

Tyler’s Golf Le Fleur debut collection contained an array of unisex apparel, accessories, and beauty products. He launched his French Waltz fragrance, which is currently available on his website, alongside three different shades of nail polish. He made it clear on Twitter that this project isn’t meant to be a limited edition item–he wants everyone who wants it to be able to get their hands on the collection.

“AND THIS AINT LIKE A TEE. ITS NOT A SUPER LIMITED NUMBER,” he wrote ahead of the launch on Sunday. “THIS AINT FOR THE ‘SOLD OUT’ BUTTON. I TRIED TO SCALE IT IN HOPES EVERYONE WILL BE ABLE TO GET THE FRAGRANCE OR POLISH.”

When talking to Essence about his latest endeavor, the rapper clarified that this isn’t an endeavor into the beauty space–it’s simply him making some products he wants to make

“I don’t even see this as me diving into the beauty space,” Tyler says of the fragrance and nail polish. “It’s just me saying ‘I want to make perfume,’ so I made it. I want to make nail polish,’ so I made it. I just made this, and this is what I’m on. And I hope people f**k with it.”

Congrats to Tyler on his latest endeavor.