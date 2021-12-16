Bossip Video

Another episode of a Golden Globe-winning actress’ soul-stirring Facebook Watch show is on the way and it features a social media star dishing on public perception.

On Monday’s episode of “Peace Of Mind With Taraji”, Taraji P. Henson and co-host Tracie Jade will continue shining a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today, this time with their season 2 finale about stereotypes and bullying.

Beauty influencer Okaysophi, who amasses a 106K following, details to Taraji and Tracie the difficulty she faces with speaking up.

According to the social media star, she often worries about Internet backlash and the “angry Black woman” stereotype in particular.

“You have every right to speak up for yourself,” says Taraji. “I don’t want to be portrayed as an angry Black woman or get dragged, I don’t want to deal with all that. I really hate it,” admits Okaysophi. “I hate that that is something put upon us,” says Taraji while encouraging Okasophi to speak up for herself while using an analogy about acknowledging pain. “That if we take up for ourselves or we speak up for ourselves we’re deemed as angry.”

Traci then adds that she can relate based on her previous experiences with bullying.

“You know we got bullied too,” says Traci noting the harsh colorism she faced as an adolescent. “That thing killed us but as time has gone on now there’s a different appreciation for sisters with a darker hue. “I’m grateful for that but we still got a whole lot of work to do.”

Take an exclusive look below.

The “Peace Of Mind With Taraji” season 2 finale aptly titled “Clapping Back to Social Media Bullying with Chloe Bailey” debuts this Monday (12/20) at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.

Check out an official episode description.

Chloe Bailey opens up about how the hurtful comments and backlash she received on social media impacted her mental health and how she’s learned to deal with the bullies while staying true to herself. Beauty influencer Okaysophi shares how the relentless bullying she receives both online and off has driven her to contemplate suicide. Therapist Dr. Ayanna Abrams shares tools to help all of us set social media boundaries to keep our peace of mind.

Episodes can be found on facebook.com/Watch and Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook page: facebook.com/tarajiphenson