While MCU fans argue about the idea of ever recasting the Black Panther following the death of Chadwick Boseman, the late actor’s family seems to think he would want the role to live on.
According to reports from TMZ, who spoke to Chadwick’s brother Derrick Boseman, T’Challa needs to live on in the Black Panther franchise, even if that means tapping another actor to portray the king of Wakanda in his brother’s place.
Chadwick’s brother told TMZ that Marvel killing off that character so quickly in the wake of Chadwick’s death would be like depriving black kids of a role model. He also revealed that his own nephew has told the family he wants to be a scientist and cites Black Panther as his inspiration.
While this is what Derrick thinks his brother would have wanted, he does note that Chadwick never explicitly expressed his wishes, before his death, about what should happen with the character. Still, he’s sure his sibling would agree that T’Challa should live on in the MCU.
This declaration from Derrick comes as there’s a major push among fans to recast T’Challa amid all the speculated drama with Letitia Wright over her alleged refusal to get vaccinated.
