While MCU fans argue about the idea of ever recasting the Black Panther following the death of Chadwick Boseman, the late actor’s family seems to think he would want the role to live on.

Howard University holds its' commencement ceremonies with famous alum Chadwick Boseman as guest speaker in Washington, DC.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

According to reports from TMZ, who spoke to Chadwick’s brother Derrick Boseman,  T’Challa needs to live on in the Black Panther franchise, even if that means tapping another actor to portray the king of Wakanda in his brother’s place.

Derrick told the publication that he believes Chadwick would have wanted with this too, explaining that his brother thought T’Challa was bigger than just himself as one guy. He says there’s so much power in seeing a Black king — especially in a superhero capacity, like in the Marvel flick — which has a huge impact on Black youth. 

Chadwick’s brother told TMZ that Marvel killing off that character so quickly in the wake of Chadwick’s death would be like depriving black kids of a role model. He also revealed that his own nephew has told the family he wants to be a scientist and cites Black Panther as his inspiration.

While this is what Derrick thinks his brother would have wanted, he does note that Chadwick never explicitly expressed his wishes, before his death, about what should happen with the character. Still, he’s sure his sibling would agree that T’Challa should live on in the MCU.

This declaration from Derrick comes as there’s a major push among fans to recast T’Challa amid all the speculated drama with Letitia Wright over her alleged refusal to get vaccinated.

With all of the drama going on behind the scenes, it might be a while before we see what happens in Black Panther 2, though the movie is currently set to release next year.
