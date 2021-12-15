Bossip Video

While MCU fans argue about the idea of ever recasting the Black Panther following the death of Chadwick Boseman, the late actor’s family seems to think he would want the role to live on.

According to reports from TMZ, who spoke to Chadwick’s brother Derrick Boseman, T’Challa needs to live on in the Black Panther franchise, even if that means tapping another actor to portray the king of Wakanda in his brother’s place.