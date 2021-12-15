Bossip Video

Alert the aunties, and anyone else with good taste, that ESSENCE is officially back.

Essence Communications announced today the full return of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture to New Orleans from June 30 – July 3, 2022. Last year and in 2020, the highly anticipated festival pivoted to virtual experiences due to the pandemic but now, the ESSENCE Festival will host a fully live gathering for the first time in two years, celebrating the culture and resilience of the Black community with the theme “It’s the Black Joy for Me!”

In addition, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture will have a digital experience for attendees both live and around the world.

“The reimagining of the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans as a phygital – fully physical and fully digital – experience will be epic,” said Caroline Wanga, CEO, Essence Communications, Inc. “Given what we have collectively experienced over the last two years, the opportunity to convene and uplift in the spirit of culture, equity, celebration – and joy – is more of a privilege and honor than it has ever been. We look forward to our homecoming in the City of New Orleans and to strengthening our impact as a cornerstone of Black culture, entrepreneurship and economic inclusion – working always to serve Black women and communities deeply.” Related Stories Roc Nation Artist & Los Angeles Native Kalan.FrFr Hosts Annual TwoFr Day Community Giveback “We are elated to announce the return of the ESSENCE Festival to New Orleans in the Summer of 2022,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “ESSENCE brings so much to our city and our economy, and I can’t wait to see what this year has to offer. The City of New Orleans and the ESSENCE Festival are inextricably linked through our remarkable history and our steadfast focus on and commitment to culture, community, and economic inclusion. We look forward to continuing this partnership to create an even deeper legacy of impact and inclusion for our city and for all who will join us in July to make this experience the best yet.”

As in previous years, the Festival will include empowerment programming (networking, finance, career, wellness, fashion, and beauty) at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center before nightly concerts at Caesars Superdome.

The lineup for the 2022 ESSENCE Festival concerts has yet to be announced.

Are YOU looking forward to attending this year’s 2022 ESSENCE Fest?