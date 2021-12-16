Bossip Video

This is so unbelievably sad.

In a heartbreaking tragedy eerily similar to the devastating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, nine people died Wednesday when a Florida-bound private jet crashed near an airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims of the crash were music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.

According to PEOPLE, the Gulfstream IV jet took off from Isabela International Airport Wednesday, but some sort of malfunction ended in the pilot unsuccessfully attempting to make an emergency landing and crashing at the nearby Las Americas International Airport.

Flow La Movie—whose real name is José Angel Hernandez, and is most known for his work with prominent Latin artists like Bad Bunny, Ozuna, and many others—was celebrated and mourned by artists and fans including producer Raphy Pina and Columbian recording artist J Balvin after the news broke.

“What a great pain dear God,” Pina wrote. “A warrior, his family and crew lost their lives on a flight! Condolences to all of his loved ones. Horrible event! RIP! How bad.”

PEOPLE reported that the others who died in the crash include crew members Veronica Estrella, Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredo, and Emilio Herrera, passenger Kellyan Hernández Pena and two teenagers who haven’t been identified by name.

According to USA Today, the other passengers who died in the crash, excluding the pilot and crew, were also relatives of Hernandez.

So far, no details have been revealed as to what caused the crash.