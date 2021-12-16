Bossip Video

Deion Sanders disputes claims he used payola to secure top high school prospect Travis Hunter.

Yesterday, Deion Sanders shocked the world and it was like taking candy from a baby.

Top high school prospect Travis Hunter flipped from his commitment to Florida State University to join Deion down at HBCU Jackson State University. Of course, the idea of a great player going to a Historically Black College over a power 5 upset fans of the power 5’s and the entire system. Many people were quick to hop on their social media accounts and accuse Deion of paying the kid to flip.

Later in the day, the internet claimed Barstool Sports and their betting partner PENN National Gaming were entering into a $1 million deal with Travis Hunter, adding to the chaos.

Today, Deion finally spoke out to put all the hearsay and laid it to rest.

During a chat with ESPN’s Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson, and Jay Williams earlier today, Deion revealed no money was involved in getting Travis Hunter to flip to an HBCU. Make no mistake this is the biggest get for an HBCU in history and adds on to a world-class year Deion is having at Jackson State.

While it shocks many, please remember this kid is going to play for the person who was the best to ever play his position. It probably wasn’t that hard to change his mind.