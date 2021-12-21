Bossip Video

It appears that Rich Dollaz is trying to pick up wherever he and his former “artist” Erica Mena left off years ago in “VH1 Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition.” It was back in season 3 of “Love & Hip Hop: New York” when viewers were introduced to Erica as a model who had dreams of being a respected singer in the music industry. That was where Rich stepped in as her manager, eventually mixing business with pleasure when they became an item.

The romance fizzled out fast with Erica accusing Rich of cheating with a woman named Tiffamy whom she was also being intimate with. Welp, fast forward to 8 years later, Rich and Erica reunited and thing immediately got spicy, with Rich not being able to take his hands off of recently separated Erica Mena.

“You love me and you never stopped loving me.”

Cameras caught Rich red handedly whipsering sweet nothings in Erica’s ear after a few drinks in Monday’s episode, which would be all good since Erica said she didn’t mind at all….

“Honestly, RIch being all over me and stuff, I’m honestly not surprised. I know he’s probably regretted not doing right by me for a long time because…being with me is like, a moment. Him touching me right now, I’m not bothered by it. I don’t feel uncomfortable because I know it’s c coming from a genuine place.”

BUT — did Erica forget that she’s a married woman still with two children with Safaree?

The couple split earlier this year, but it seems like the marriage isn’t all the way over just yet with Safaree also appearing on the show after Rich put his paws all over Erica. Would YOU be bothered by your estranged wife’s ex hitting on her, with cameras rolling? Hit play to see it.

We’ll eventually find out how Safaree feels, since he made his entrance on the show after Erica and Rich were all giddy together. It seems like the energy shifted once Safaree hit the beach with the rest of the cast.

In case you need a refresher, peep this brief summary of how Rich and Erica Mena’s relationship started & eventually went sour.