Bossip Video

The only thing we want to hear is “guilty”.

Amy Potter is now in the final phase of the process to determine whether or not she goes to prison for a very long time for killing Daunte Wright during a traffic stop earlier this year. According to CNN, a jury of 6 men and 6 women deliberated for 5 hours following the prosecution’s closing arguments on Monday.

Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Erin Eldridge argued that Potter was negligent and acted recklessly, both in the early parts of the traffic stop and in her fatal mix-up. Related Stories #BlackLivesMatter: Daunte Wright’s Mother Katie Bryant Testifies In Manslaughter Case Against Minneapolis Killer Cop Amy Potter “This was a colossal screwup,” she said. “It was precisely the thing she had been warned about for years and she was trained to prevent it.”

Potter’s defense is adamant about the fact that she not only was acting within her rights to use deadly force to protect herself and another officer…

“Everybody makes mistakes, nobody’s perfect,” attorney Earl Gray. “This lady made a mistake and a mistake is not a crime.”

What law school did this jackass graduate from? People go to prison-prison all the time for mistakes. How does that even make sense? The jury is expected to resume deliberations today and only had one question for the judge during yesterday’s proceedings.

“Accidents can still be crimes if they occur because of recklessness or culpable negligence,” the prosecutor said. “It’s not a defense to the crimes charged.”

Our eyes are affixed to this case and the city of Minneapolis can expect a very negative public reaction if this lady isn’t wearing a state-issued jumpsuit by the end of this trial.