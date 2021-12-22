Bossip Video

Sing 2!

Comedian Eric André is a HOOT as Darius the majestic-maned yak in Illumination’s “Sing 2” starring twinkle-toed animals voiced by some of our fave Hollywood A-listers.

Play

In the highly anticipated sequel, Buster (Oscar® winner Matthew McConaughey) and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet …all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world.

There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star—played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut—to join them.

But without connections, Buster and his cast—including harried mother pig Rosita (Oscar® winner Reese Witherspoon), rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, porcine provocateur Gunter (Nick Kroll)—have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by ruthless mogul wolf Jimmy Crystal (Emmy-winner Bobby Cannavale).

In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal’s attention, Gunter spontaneously pitches an outrageous idea that Buster quickly runs with, promising that their new show will star lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono).

Problem is, Buster has never met Clay, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife. Even worse, Buster has failed to realize that Mr. Crystal is an egocentric gangster who would rather drop somebody off the roof of a building than be lied to.

If that sounds chaotic, it absolutely is, as the backdrop of the most enjoyable animated film this year.

We caught up zany funnyman Eric André for one of the wildest interviews of the year that you can view below:

“Sing 2” is now playing in theaters everywhere.