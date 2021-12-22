Bossip Video

Our Bachelorette finally found her soul-Nayte.

Despite her family’s doubts and some perceived red flags along the way, Michelle Young and her final rose, Nate Olukoya, are engaged!

During Tuesday night’s finale, the elementary school teacher was tasked with choosing between Nayte, a “bad boy” from Austin who won her first impression rose, and Brandon, a sweetheart from Portland who has been very open with his dedication to Michelle all season. The Bachelorette even told told both men she was in love with them.

While Brandon clicked with the family immediately, having already met them prior, Nayte’s introduction wasn’t as smooth, with Michelle’s mom telling her daughter he wasn’t ready for a proposal. In their date after meeting with the parents, Young worked through some of those insecurities with Olukoya, “following her heart” and choosing the man who, admittedly, isn’t always great at expressing himself.

“It’s not that I don’t love you, because I do,” Michelle told Brandon as both of them cried. “It’s just that my heart is pushing me in a different direction and I have to go with what I feel.”

While many people weren’t sure if Nayte was ready for an engagement, he got down on one knee, letting his now-fiancée know he’s never been more sure of anything.

“The very first night I met you, I knew right then and there we had a connection that I wanted to hold onto,” Nayte said during his proposal. “The second night we were together, we talked about running away together. I’m standing in front of you now and the feelings are the same: I want to run away with you.”

Now, two months have passed since the couple got engaged on the season finale, and they’re doing better than ever.

“I fall more in love every day,” Young tells PEOPLE. “I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family with a healthy marriage and I thought, I’m not going to give up until I have that. He’s my person. And I didn’t know I could love at this level.”

Olukoya adds: “It’s so natural for us to be together. I’ve never felt the way I feel before. I’m all in!”

“I suck at expressing myself,” he continued, with a laugh. “And it’s an unnatural environment. But the best thing I could do was just focus on Michelle.” Nayte even posted to Instagram to acknowledge fans’ concerns over his problems with self-expression. In a heartfelt caption dedicated to Michelle, he wrote, “thank you for seeing past what people have always seemed to get stuck on when it comes to me” and wondered if it’s the tattoos, piercings, skin color, or even just his height that causes people to call him a “walking red flag.” “There will inevitably be ups and downs, just like any other strong relationship,” he continued. “But I don’t care if it’s tomorrow, 5 years from now, or 50 years from now. I plan on always giving you my full effort and working through life with you.” Michelle acknowledge those same criticisms in her caption, writing, “I’ve learned our love story doesn’t need to be perceived as perfect, As long as it’s perfect for you and me.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!