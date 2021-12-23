Bossip Video

We love to see it!

Celebrity restaurateur Derrick Hayes is more than just the successful visionary behind Atlanta’s hottest cheesesteak chain. He’s also a fixture in the community who gives back to families in need every holiday season.

Guests from across the city poured into The Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks in downtown Atlanta for free toys, essential items, infant supplies, and positive vibes from Hayes.

“While celebrating holidays that are centered around giving back, gathering together, and expressing gratitude — I’m honored to be in a position to give back to our customers. Big thank you to @Walmart College Park for for joining us!”

The 5th Annual holiday gift giveaway was the latest of Hayes’ local philanthropic efforts as part of his David and Derrick Hayes Foundation that continues to meet the needs of Atlanta’s underserved population that patronizes his popular Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks brand.

“We do this every year. We know the community stands for us, so we stand for the community. Without the people, Big Dave’s would not be here so the least we can do is be there for the kids,” said Hayes.

The David & Derrick Hayes Foundation was founded by Hayes in 2020 and extends its reach to support men, women and children in efforts to improve the African-American generational wealth gap while addressing mental health, physical health, education and more.

“I am committed to supporting and uplifting the people of Atlanta, and partnering with Derrick Hayes of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks has been one of the greatest and most impactful ways to give back to my hometown,” said Event Sponsorship Collaborator/College Park Walmart Store Manager Valencia Reddington.

For more info on Derrick Hayes/Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, click here.