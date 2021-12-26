Bossip Video

Karl-Anthony Towns made sure his boo Jordyn Woods had an amazing Christmas, even though they couldn’t be together for the special day.

On Saturday, the NBA star surprised his girlfriend with a stunning brown Porsche Taycan after being kept apart from her due to COVID.

Jordyn posted pictures of the generous gift and posted them to Instagram, rocking some cute Christmas pajamas as she leaned against her new car and flashed a huge smile. To make the gift even better, Karl-Anthony gave her a chic Louis Vuitton racing jacket to drive in, perfectly matching her new brown wheels.

As Woods posted the gift, she took to her caption to thank her other half for making her “feel like a queen.”

“WTF!! I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!!” she wrote. “My forever Santa!! I love you @karltowns !! I’m speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen! WTF THE BROWN we talked about!?!? With the rose gold too!?!? 😩❤️.” She continued, “I’m so sad this is the second year in a row that covid prevented us from being together on Christmas but your presence was felt. 😭”

In the comments section, KAT simply wrote, “Santa Claus 🎅🏽.”

In true celebrity couple fashion, a car wasn’t the only think Karl-Anthony gave Jordyn, also gifting her with a collection of 5 expensive designer bags including a sparkling Judith Lieber clutch that looked like a slice of pizza; a studded, purple Prada Re-edition; and a shiny, black, crocodile skin Balenciaga hourglass bag.

After showing fans all of the amazing gifts she got, Jordyn even joked that she might have to “pop the question” and propose to KAT, since he did so well for Christmas and still has more gifts for her coming in the mail.

While this is their second year apart for the holidays due to COVID, these two are clearly making the most of it.