Bossip Video

Noms noms with Nivea

We love us some Nivea who cheffed up her world-famous turkey meatball tacos in a mood-boosting episode of BET’s “Cooked In 5” that will make you smile the entire time.

Peep the warm and fuzzy video below:

Play

The digital series takes viewers into the kitchens of their favorite celebs as they cook up simple and delicious meals. Other featured stars include Master P, Ray J, Jim Jones, Trina, and more.

Nivea’s chef spotlight comes after her star turn on hit reality series “The Encore” that reconnected us with Shamari DeVoe (Blaque), Irish and LeMisha Grinstead (702), Fallon and Felisha King (Cherish), Pamela Long (Total), Aubrey O’ Day (Danity Kane), Kiely Williams (3LW) and our girl Nivea.

With nothing to lose and everything to gain, the talented singers turned wives, moms, and entrepreneurs, wrote new music, learned choreography and recorded an album while living together in a mansion that was stocked with all sorts of tasty snacks.

Faced with fun twists and unforeseen constraints, the ladies attempted (and mostly failed) to stretch beyond their musical and personal comfort zones to form a supergroup AND put on a live performance in only 30 days.

Over the course of the show, music producer Kosine, choreographer Aliya Janelle, songwriter Elijah Blake, and vocal coach Cynnamyn dropped in each week to prepare the ladies to deliver a chart-topping record.

In the end, Shamari (Blaque), Fallon (Cherish), Felisha (Cherish), and Kiely (3LW) dropped their BluPrint EP without Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane), Irish and LeMisha Grinstead (702), and Nivea who packed their bags and left.