Bossip Video

If there’s one thing you can always count on from Ice Cube, it’s the fact that he’s gonna set the record straight!

Faizon Love, who played Big Worm in the original Friday movie, talked to Comedy Hype recently, where he said that he didn’t reprise his role in the sequel–written by Cube–because he was only paid $2,500 for the original. To reprise the role, he was offered double, which still wasn’t enough for the actor.

This admission clearly rubbed Ice Cube the wrong way, which is why he quote tweeted the article about Love’s comments and said that everyone was paid to scale.

“I didn’t rob no f***in body,” Cube wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, December 29. “The 1995 Friday movie cost $2.3m to make. Shot it in 20 days. Fazion worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors got paid scale to do the movie. They could’ve simple said ‘No’ but they didn’t. So miss me with that s**t…”

In response, someone else mentioned that Chris Tucker didn’t appear in the sequel, Friday After Next, either, wondering if his reasoning also had to do with compensation. To that, Ice Cube let fans know that his Friday co-star turned down the millions that they offered him for the second film for religious reasons, not because he wanted more money.

“We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons,” the rapper clarified. “He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore.”

Corroborating his story, Tucker confirmed this very fact in an interview recently.

“Back then, I gotta tell you, one of the reasons why I didn’t do the second one was because of the weed,” he revealed. “Because I said, man, that movie became a phenomenon. I don’t want everybody smoking weed and I never really told people this because I kind of forgot about it, but it was one of the reasons why I didn’t do it. Because I said, I don’t wanna represent everybody smoking weed.”