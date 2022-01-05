Moneybagg Yo is starting 2022 on a positive note by breaking some old habits and quitting lean.

On Tuesday, January 4, the rapper took to Twitter to reveal he’s now sober. In his tweet, he explained that he was hesitant to stop drinking lean at first because he thought the lack of substances would make him less creative–but he was happy to find out the opposite was actually true.

“I use to think being sober would f**k wit my creative process, I see dats just a mind thing cuz I been more active skin glowing and I been dropping nun but pressure #NomoWockesha,” he wrote.

As fans of the entertainer already know, the #NomoWockesha hashtag is referring to Moneybagg’s hit song “Wockesha” about his love for lean–and his inability to quit the substance.

“One minute I’m done with you, the next one I be runnin’ back Go your way, I go my way but somehow we be still attached”

Moneybagg Yo has been on this journey to give up lean for a while now. About a year ago, he sat down with Rob Markman and talked about the process he was going through trying to be sober.

“It’s a process getting off of it, it’s hard,” he told the Genius journalist.