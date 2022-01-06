Bossip Video

Lesson learned.

Rapper DreamDoll is being transparent about the removal of her silicone posterior injections. She revealed in a recent interview that her goal is to get back her natural body after dealing with complications from what is commonly called “butt shots” but are professionally known as biopolymer silicone injections in the buttocks.

According to the Bronx rapper, she’s undergone four booty reductions after getting her cakes filled with a foreign substance and experiencing lots of pain.

After being asked about her surgery journey on a recent episode on Lip Service, Dream explained to host Angela Yee why she chose to get the silicone removed from her butt and thighs.

Angela Yee: What made you decide to do that? DreamDoll: It hurts, pain. Not wanting a big butt anymore, I still don’t — I got four reductions already. It’s levels to this reducing sh*t. It’s way harder to take it out. I just wanted a more natural body and I still do.

Dream added that her surgeon actually replaced the places where silicone removal was done with her own body fat causing her weight to fluctuate between surgeries.

Hit play to hear a clip reposted by The Cosmetic Lane.

Dreamdoll previously shared her butt reduction surgery journey in-depth on her personal YouTube channel, starting the removal process two years ago. Last June, she shared she had a fourth and final butt-lift and even a hip removal.

“So I just completed a hip removal and a butt reduction,” she said. “This is my fourth time in the process — ya have to be patient, okay.”

Good for her! You can peep Dreamdoll’s full Lip Service interview below.