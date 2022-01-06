This is so sweet!

Famous twin sisters Brittany and Cynthia Daniel have already shared so much, including movie credits like “Sweet Valley High,” “White Chicks” and their identical genes — and now they can say they’ve collaborated on a baby, as revealed to People in a recent interview.

Brittany told the publication that she learned that she may not be able to have children due to her fight with stage IV non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after being diagnosed back in 2011. She said she was told by a fertility specialist that getting pregnant after her treatment would be nearly “impossible,” People reported.

Following a taxing recovery, Brittany said her plans to start a family intensified, despite the bleak news from her specialist.

“I remember thinking that I had a new lease on life,” she says. “I was ready to find a partner and have a child.”

After finding her partner organically and marrying him in 2017, Brittany asked her twin Cynthia about egg donation, and her sibling “didn’t hesitate” after talking it over with her own husband, Cole Hauser.

Following the conversation, Cynthia stepped in to donate her own egg so that Brittany and her husband Adam Touni could have a child of their own. Unfortunately, three in vitro fertilization (IVF) attempts using Cynthia’s eggs were unsuccessful, so instead, the couple turned to surrogacy, again using Cynthia’s egg. This time their efforts were successful.

Their daughter, Hope Rose Touni, was born on Oct. 24, 2021.

So sweet! New motherhood is “beautiful,” Brittany says. “It’s better than I ever thought it could be. My sister made my dreams come true.”