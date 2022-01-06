Bossip Video

A broadcast announcer for the Washington Wizards has issued an apology following some heinous commentary about a player for the Houston Rockets.

On Wednesday, January 5, Kevin Porter Jr. hit a big shot to help the Houston Rockets defeat the Washington Wizards. Unfortunately for Porter and the entire team, though, the game-winning play ended up being overshadowed when one of the Wizards’ commentators made an awful reference to Porter Jr.’s late father.

“You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Glenn Consor said on the broadcast.

In 1993, Porter Jr.s’ father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and spent four years in prison for shooting and killing a 14-year-old girl in 1993. He was later murdered in a bar fight when Porter Jr. was a child.

After the video was tweeted out by many, the tasteless remarks quickly went viral, which eventually prompted LeBron James to condemn Consor’s commentary on Twitter.

“Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this!” the Lakers baller tweeted. “Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you.”

Because this call sounds too insane to actually have been made on live television, a lot of viewers are suggesting that Consor may have been referencing former NBA player Kevin Porter, who played from 1972 to 1983.