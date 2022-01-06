Bossip Video

Netflix has finally delivered the official trailer for Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark.

One of the best parts of 2022 is going to be all of our favorite shows returning after tons of COVID delays that pushed most premier dates back months, if not years. The one show at the top of everyone’s list is part 1 of Ozark’s Season 4.

A few weeks back, Netflix gave us our first official look and sent the internet into a frenzy, casually revealing the fact that the show would return on January 21. The last time we saw the Byrde family, they were in deeper than we had ever seen before down in Mexico with their faces covered in blood. The teaser trailer picked up right where we last saw them, but the newly-released trailer proves that is the least of their worries.

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

Sony Releases Second “Morbius” Trailer Filled With Spider-Verse Easter Eggs The fourth and final Season of Ozark will premiere in two parts consisting of 7 episodes each. The first part premieres January 21, 2022. Ozark stars Emmy Award® Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award® Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award® Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón. Emmy Award® Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers. Laura Linney serves as Co-Executive Producer. The series is from MRC Television.

We are only a few weeks away and the tagline “No Body Gets Out Clean” is setting us up for a roller coaster of a season.

You can take a look at some exclusive images from Season 4 below along with the official trailer.