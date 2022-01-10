Bossip Video

John Stamos is mourning the unexpected loss of one of his longest friendships.

Comedian and former Full House star Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, FL on Sunday, January 9. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the tragic news in a tweet, which came following a performance from Saget in Jacksonville the night before. He was 65.

Following the heartbreaking and unexpected news, Stamos spoke out about the loss of his Full House co-star and longtime friend.