John Stamos is mourning the unexpected loss of one of his longest friendships.
Comedian and former Full House star Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, FL on Sunday, January 9. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the tragic news in a tweet, which came following a performance from Saget in Jacksonville the night before. He was 65.
Following the heartbreaking and unexpected news, Stamos spoke out about the loss of his Full House co-star and longtime friend.
“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” he tweeted. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”
The pair first worked together on the set of Full House, which aired from September 22, 1987, to May 23, 1995.
The pair played brothers-in-law, Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis, who move in with their college best friend, Joey Gladstone (played by Dave Coulier), to help raise Danny’s three daughters — D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) — following the death of Danny’s wife.
More recently, the actors reprised their roles on Netflix’s reboot, Fuller House, which ran for five seasons from Feb. 26, 2016, to June 2, 2020.
Over the decades John Stamos and Bob Saget have remained close friends, as evidenced by a birthday post to Stamos from the comedian in 2019.
“You are the most wonderful brother anyone could wish for —You do so much to help so many,” Saget wrote at the time. “I am so proud to have you in my life for the past 75 years. Here’s to another 75 my amazing brother.”
Rest In Peace, Bob Saget.
