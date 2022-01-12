Trey Songz is denying recent allegations that he raped a woman in a Las Vegas hotel room.
According to reports from TMZ, the singer’s team insists that as the legal process plays out, Songz will be proven innocent. This comes after allegations from artist Dylan Gonzalez, who is accusing the R&B singer of raping her in what she calls a “well known” Las Vegas hotel.
Gonzalez says she’s currently weighing her legal options, with a source close to her telling TMZ that this incident happened several years ago.
In response, a rep for Trey Songz told the publication the following:
“Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”
“With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel,” her statement began. “I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone.”
She continued, “I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal. At this time, I humbly request my privacy, consideration and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options.”
