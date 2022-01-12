Bossip Video

Trey Songz is denying recent allegations that he raped a woman in a Las Vegas hotel room.

According to reports from TMZ, the singer’s team insists that as the legal process plays out, Songz will be proven innocent. This comes after allegations from artist Dylan Gonzalez, who is accusing the R&B singer of raping her in what she calls a “well known” Las Vegas hotel.

Gonzalez says she’s currently weighing her legal options, with a source close to her telling TMZ that this incident happened several years ago.

In response, a rep for Trey Songz told the publication the following:

“Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”