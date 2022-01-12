Bossip Video

Apple TV + released the first set of images from their upcoming new series “The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey” this Wednesday, January 12.

We’re expecting huge things from this limited series, which was executive produced by and stars Oscar nominated Samuel L. Jackson, and is based on the acclaimed novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley, who adapted the story for the screen and also serves as executive producer. The six-episode gripping series about family, memory and legacy will debut globally Friday, March 11 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. Jackson’s not the only critically acclaimed THESPIAN associated with the project either. One of our new faves, Dominique Fishback, stars as well.

Here’s what we know so far:

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” stars Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by BAFTA Award nominee Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future. In addition to Jackson and Fishback, the Apple Original series features Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (“Coyote,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood”), Damon Gupton (“Black Lightning,” “Bates Motel”), Marsha Stephanie Blake (“I Am Your Woman,” “When They See Us”), Walton Goggins (“Justified,” “The Unicorn”), and Omar Miller (“The Unicorn,” “Ballers”).

Alongside Mosley and Jackson, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is executive produced by Mosley’s producing partner Diane Houslin, Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden and David Levine for Anonymous Content, and LaTanya Richardson.

March can’t come soon enough!