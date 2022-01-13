Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are “parting ways in marriage” after four years.

The couple, who got married in 2017, took to Momoa’s Instagram on Wednesday, January 12 to announce their split in a joint statement.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception, the statement reads. “Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

The post continues, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

“Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children,” the statement concludes. “Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”

While this news came as a shock to a lot of fans, since the pair always seemed so in love, Bonet may have been hinting at their impending divorce weeks ago.

While interviewing Marisa Tomei for Interview magazine in December, the 54-year-old opened up about change and uncertainty.

When the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress asked “what’s calling” her, Bonet replied: “Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty. We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values.”

The actress even used some of the same language her and Momoa would go on to use in their break-up announcement during her conversation with Tomei.

“​​The more still we are, the more clearly the guidance comes through in these very uncertain times,” Lisa said when Marisa spoke about getting more into meditation.