Hellurrrr, it’s Madea again

Our fave gun-toting auntie is BACK for more hilarious shenanigans in “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming” that centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation where hidden secrets and family drama threaten to ruin the celebration.

The Netflix film features fan faves from across the Madeaverse including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) and a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll best known for portraying Madea-esque character Agnes Brown on stage and in the BBC sitcom ‘Mrs. Brown’s Boys.’

“I was looking at the state of the world and how polarized it is… nobody’s laughing,” said Perry in an exclusive interview with EW. “Nobody’s getting the chance to belly-laugh anymore. And I’m like, ‘What tool do I have in my arsenal that can bring that kind of laughter?'”

You may recall Perry retiring Madea as he premiered “A Madea Family Funeral” in 2019 but we had a feeling he’d un-retire the beloved character who launched him into mainstream stardom.

“I’ll be 50 this year and I’m just at a place in my life where this next 50 I want to do things differently,” he told CNN while promoting the film. “This character has been amazing. So many people have loved her. It’s been a great franchise.”

Naturally, Perry left the door open for his return as Madea that’s now a reality.

“She’s also run out of things to say in my point of view… so if there’s something else for her to say maybe one day she’ll return but for right now, no, I think I’m done.”

And based on his recent Instagram posts, he’s having wayyy too much fun promoting the upcoming film.

“A Madea Homecoming” premieres exclusively on Netflix on Feb. 25.