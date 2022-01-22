Vanessa Bryant is still fighting back against the officers who allegedly shared images of Kobe and Gianna Bryant after their tragic deaths.
The latest development in Vanessa’s ongoing lawsuit sees the widow’s attorneys claim that “close-up photos” of her husband and daughter were shared on at least 28 different Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department devices.
Her attorneys made these allegations in a document filed on Thursday, according to reports from PEOPLE. This comes just ahead of the second anniversary of Kobe and Gianna’s deaths in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.
On top of these claims from Bryant’s camp that the graphic images were on nearly 30 sheriff’s department devices, her attorneys also allege that the photos were passed around by at least 12 county firefighters. The filing goes on to claim that the content was also shown at bars and by a firefighter at a gala for the 2020 Golden Mike Awards, an event for broadcast journalists in Southern California.
Elsewhere in the document, the attorneys allege that sheriff’s deputies and firefighters tried to suppress evidence of these photographs.
“It has also shown that defendants engaged in a cover-up, destroying the direct forensic evidence of their misconduct and requiring extensive circumstantial evidence to establish the full extent of that misconduct,” Bryant’s team said in the documents.
Back in December, outside counsel for L.A. County Skip Miller told PEOPLE that the county maintains no images of Kobe and Gianna’s bodies were shared with the public.
“While the County sympathizes with Ms. Bryant’s tragic loss, it did not cause the crash that claimed the lives of her husband and child,” Miller said at the time. “Rather, it responded to that crash and, at her specific request, set up a no-fly zone, undertook extensive efforts to keep the public and paparazzi away, and made sure none of the investigative photos were ever publicly disseminated.”
He continued, “The County did its job and believes there is no merit to this lawsuit.”
