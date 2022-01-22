Bossip Video

When trying to be faithful is just too hard, blame the demons.

Even though their relationship has been filled with cheating scandals and break-ups, it looks like Tristan Thompson has learned a lot from Khloé Kardashian. Just as she loves to post inspirational quotes to her Instagram Story every time they call it quits, the father of her child is doing the same thing, talking about his “demons” amid his paternity scandal.

Following news that he is the father of personal trainer Maralee Nichols’ child, who was born in December, the Sacramento Kings player took to IG to talk about overcoming some of his obstacles to become a better person.

“Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on Friday. “Hide from your demons and they’ll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset.”

This comes after Thompson admitted to fathering a baby boy with Nichols, who is currently suing him for child support. The baby is believed to have been conceived while the athlete was still dating Khloé on his birthday in March 2021, a day on which the Keeping Up With Kardashians star posted a public birthday tribute to Tristan on Instagram.

Earlier this month, after paternity was established, Thompson publicly apologized to Khloé, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote on his IG Stories. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.” “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think,” he added. “Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Could Tristan facing his demons mean his life as a Lothario is all in the past? We’ll have to get back to you on that one…