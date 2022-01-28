Bossip Video

Wings, beachfront locations, boozy beverages and now a business school? OK!

Taco Bell is rolling out a first-of-its-kind franchise training program to elevate restaurant leaders as entrepreneurs while breaking down barriers to franchise ownership.

The Taco Bell Business School will be supported through the Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence in partnership with the University of Louisville.

Yum!, Taco Bell’s parent company, launched the Center with University of Louisville’s College of Business in 2021 to unlock opportunities for underrepresented communities through education on the business of franchising.

“We know that fast food jobs are often seen as stepping stones to other careers,” said Mark King, Chief Executive Officer of Taco Bell. “And we’re trying to change that. Through the Taco Bell Business School, we want to show our ambitious restaurant leaders how their careers could flourish at Taco Bell and see opportunities they may not have previously considered. We want to make foundational changes that positively impact our diverse team members’ growth. This program will teach them skills they need to climb the ladder – whether that’s moving up to the next level or even owning their own franchise one day.”

The 6-week business bootcamp will teach top-performing restaurant leaders the fundamentals of franchise ownership, leveraging existing curriculum from the Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence, infused with a Taco Bell twist.

The classes will provide accredited education and training on critical business and entrepreneurial skills including financing, growth and development to marketing and HR.

Naturally, Taco Bell partnered with dedicated franchisees who will share their expertise and inspire future franchise owners.

“When I first started working in a Taco Bell restaurant in 1983, I thought I would only stay for a few months,” said Tina Reagan, President/COO of franchise K-Mac Enterprises. “Little did I know, I would end up staying for a few decades and eventually managing and operating 319 restaurants. As someone who started as a team member, I know firsthand that franchise ownership can be an intimidating path. But it’s been very rewarding. I am proud to work for a company that is working to build a path to franchise ownership for restaurant leaders from diverse backgrounds across all levels.”

Participants will be awarded scholarships to cover tuition and be recognized within the Taco Bell system for their accomplishment. They’ll also receive fun branded swag so they can show off their Business School pride.

The inaugural class will start bootcamp in February 2022 as the first of many classes Taco Bell plans to roll out.