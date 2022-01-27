Bossip Video

Madea is BACK in “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming” featuring fan faves from across the Madeaverse including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) and a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll best known for portraying Madea-esque character Agnes Brown on stage and in the BBC sitcom ‘Mrs. Brown’s Boys.’

“When I tell you I want you to laugh so hard that you can’t stop! I MEAN IT! We’ve been going through too much in this world! All I want this movie to do is just make you laugh out loud for real! Coming on February 25th to @netflix!” tweeted Perry.

trailer

The Netflix film centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation where hidden secrets and family drama threaten to ruin the celebration.

“I was looking at the state of the world and how polarized it is… nobody’s laughing,” said Perry in an exclusive interview with EW. “Nobody’s getting the chance to belly-laugh anymore. And I’m like, ‘What tool do I have in my arsenal that can bring that kind of laughter?'”

You may recall Perry retiring Madea as he premiered “A Madea Family Funeral” in 2019 but we had a feeling he’d un-retire the beloved character who launched him into mainstream stardom.

“I’ll be 50 this year and I’m just at a place in my life where this next 50 I want to do things differently,” he told CNN while promoting the film. “This character has been amazing. So many people have loved her. It’s been a great franchise.”

Naturally, Perry left the door open for his return as Madea that’s now a reality.

“She’s also run out of things to say in my point of view… so if there’s something else for her to say maybe one day she’ll return but for right now, no, I think I’m done.”

And based on his recent Instagram posts, he’s really enjoying promoting the upcoming film.

‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming’ premieres exclusively on Netflix on Feb. 25.