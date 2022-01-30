Bossip Video

Things between Kanye West and Drake were just patched up recently after years of feuding, but new reports could put their rekindled friendship in jeopardy.

According to reports from Page Six, The Uncut Gems actress had a secret romance with Drake a year before she started dating Kanye.

The outlet’s sources claim Fox has told Ye about her fling with his friend-turned-rival-turned-friend-again, saying the “Blame Game” rapper isn’t thrilled about the connection. Rumors that Drake hooked up with Kim Kardashian at one point or another have been flying for years, with some saying that’s the whole reason for the rappers feuding, so it’s no surprise that this supposed connection isn’t something Mr. West would be happy about.

The Toronto rapper reportedly reached out to Fox through Instagram to compliment her on her role in Uncut Gems. Later that same year, after Fox’s relationship with her longtime partner, Peter Artemiev, went down the drain, insiders say she got back in touch with Drake on IG.

Page Six’s reports claim the pair met up in New York in February 2020, where the rapper took Fox and a friend to the Bowery Hotel for drinks. Drake showed up to Bloomingdale’s the next day to visit Julia at work, where she was doing a promotional gig.

The pair reportedly continued their romance when Fox flew to Los Angeles a few days after Valentine’s Day, which is when Drake gifted her two Birkin bags.

“Then she went to [his hometown] Toronto to stay with him,” the insider says.

Fox later rekindled her relationship with Artemiev, which put a close to her romance with Drake, but now that her and Peter are over once again, Fox has moved onto Kanye.