There’s a special place in caucasity hell (so, basically Texas) for white people who think they’re in a position to speak on behalf of Black people, or, in this case, a white man who thinks he can speak for Black women.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and his Kroger brand Wolverine beard need to shut the f**k up.

In the last episode of Ted “Boy, if you don’t shave that used brillo pad off yo’ face” Cruz’s podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz, the Lone Start State senator claimed President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman for the next Supreme Court Justice is “actually an insult to Black women.”

“The fact that he’s willing to make a promise at the outset, that it must be a Black woman, I gotta say that’s offensive,” Cuz and his sentient neckbeard said. “You know, you know Black women are what, 6% of the US population? He’s saying to 94% of Americans, ‘I don’t give a damn about you, you are ineligible’.”

First of all, in the history of the U.S. Supreme court, 108 out of the 115 justices have been white men and a Black woman has never held the position. Now, if you think that demographic breakdown happened due to merit and not because for the vast majority of America’s existence, white maleness was a prerequisite for holding political office, it’s because you’re a delusional white nationalist who views history through caucasified-colored glasses.

Secondly, it’s hardly plausible that a pledge to have a single Black woman fill a single justice seat no other Black woman in history has ever filled indicates that Biden doesn’t “give a damn about” anyone else. It’s literally just one seat.

Thirdly, STFU, CRUZ, AND GET YOUR BEARD SHAPED UP BEFORE IT RUNS AWAY FROM YOUR FACE TO JOIN DONALD TRUMP’S TOUPEE IN HOLY WHITE NAP-TRIMONY!!

Lastly, where was this energy when Trump pledged to nominate a woman to sit on the Supreme Court before appointing Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the position less than two years ago? (Also Ronald Reagan did the same when he nominated former justice Sandra Day O’Connor.)

And what was Cruz’s response to Barrett being seated?

“I think you’re an amazing role model for little girls,” he said.

Anyway, back to the part about how Black women should be offended by being considered for positions of power.

“And he’s also saying—it’s actually an insult to Black women. If he came and said, ‘I’m gonna put the best jurist on the court and he looked at a number of people and he ended up nominating a Black woman, he could credibly say, ‘OK I’m nominating the person who’s most qualified.’ He’s not even pretending to say that—he’s saying, ‘If you’re a White guy, tough luck. If you’re a White woman, tough luck. You don’t qualify.'”

For the record, Biden never once said being a Black woman would be the only qualification his nominee would need—Cruz just can’t seem to imagine that there are plenty of women who happen to be Black that would be perfectly suited for the job.

At the end of the day, Cruz never expressed issue with a president promising to nominate a woman until Blackness was involved, and now he’s projecting his own offendedness onto Black women—when his face doesn’t even have the sense to be offended by the crowd of furry spiders having a cookout on his chin.

Rep. Marilyn Strickland said it best. “The only thing insulting to this Black woman is Ted Cruz thinking he speaks for us.”

Exactly.