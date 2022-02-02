Washington Football Team announces new name: Washington Commanders.

In July 2020, the Washington Redskins were in the middle of a crisis and finally decided to change their name from the highly insensitive one they’d had for so many years. In the immediate aftermath of the decision, the only name they could come up with was Washington Football Team, which is terrible in its own right, but was better than the controversial Redskins monicker.

Now, after two years, the team went on USA Today to announce it finally found its official name after 40,000 fan-submitted names. The official name is now the Washington Commanders.

“It’s a name that has the weight and meaning befitting a 90-year-old franchise,” Commanders team president Jason Wright told Craig Melvin after the name was revealed. “It’s something that broadly resonated with our fans, and it’s something that we believe embodies the values of service and leadership that really define the DMV (Delaware, Maryland and Virginia) and this community. It’s also something importantly that we could own and grow for the next 90 years.”

So far the name is still split amongst many on whether or not they like the name, but hopefully this one will grow on all of their fans. If you can deal with them as The Washington Football Team you can definitely get behind the new name.