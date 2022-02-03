Bossip Video

Young Buck was arrested after allegedly vandalizing his ex-girlfriend’s car and trying to kick in her door after she didn’t answer her phone.

Young Buck has had a long history of turbulent relationships filled with abusive and possibly toxic behavior that goes back as far as 2011.

In 2011, the rapper was sentenced to 7 months in jail for threatening to burn down his girlfriend’s house. Six years later, in 2017, he was in more legal trouble for trashing his then-girlfriends house and threatening to burn it down. Just last year, he was involved in a situation where his girlfriend actually ended up shooting at him. Days after that incident, he was taken into custody for alleged domestic violence.

Now, TMZ is reporting things still haven’t changed as Buck was arrested for allegedly vandalizing his ex-girlfriend’s car. The girlfriend stated that this wild behavior started when Buck said he was coming to see her and she never responded, which led to him showing up and allegedly trying to kick her door in.

The woman added that he was “unsuccessful in entering her home” and after the rapper left, she noticed damage to her car. The whole incident was reportedly caught on camera by security footage which led to the arrest of the rapper. Buck is already out on a $1,000 bond.